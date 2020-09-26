Hong Kong police say a mainland man initially targeted with phone calls lost HK$7.13 million to scammers. Photo: Warton Li
Mainland man living in Hong Kong conned out of HK$7.13 million as fake arrest warrants added to scammer playbook
- After a series of phone calls, the 27-year-old had a knock on his door from a woman pretending to be a mainland law enforcement official
- Police say fraudsters shifting focus from city’s elderly to those moving across the border to work and study
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police say a mainland man initially targeted with phone calls lost HK$7.13 million to scammers. Photo: Warton Li