Mainland man living in Hong Kong conned out of HK$7.13 million as fake arrest warrants added to scammer playbook

  • After a series of phone calls, the 27-year-old had a knock on his door from a woman pretending to be a mainland law enforcement official
  • Police say fraudsters shifting focus from city’s elderly to those moving across the border to work and study

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 2:56pm, 26 Sep, 2020

