Ching Huang, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, takes a nap during a press briefing on the rescue of pets last month. Photo: Winson WongChing Huang, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, takes a nap during a press briefing on the rescue of pets last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Ching Huang, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, takes a nap during a press briefing on the rescue of pets last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong pets rescued from smugglers still struggling, as protection agency reveals squalid conditions animals were found in

  • Corgi gets scared easily and will not let me out of her sight, says woman caring for dog
  • Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says some found in Tuen Mun raid were covered in excrement

Topic |   Pets
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:15am, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ching Huang, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, takes a nap during a press briefing on the rescue of pets last month. Photo: Winson WongChing Huang, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, takes a nap during a press briefing on the rescue of pets last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Ching Huang, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, takes a nap during a press briefing on the rescue of pets last month. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE