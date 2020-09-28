Ching Huang, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, takes a nap during a press briefing on the rescue of pets last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong pets rescued from smugglers still struggling, as protection agency reveals squalid conditions animals were found in
- Corgi gets scared easily and will not let me out of her sight, says woman caring for dog
- Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says some found in Tuen Mun raid were covered in excrement
Topic | Pets
Ching Huang, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, takes a nap during a press briefing on the rescue of pets last month. Photo: Winson Wong