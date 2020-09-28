Peter Chan, who forged a will in a bid to claim late tycoon Nina Wang’s billions, is the subject of a bankruptcy claim by her charitable foundation. Photo: SCMP
Late tycoon Nina Wang’s charitable foundation files bankruptcy petition against former ‘lover’ Peter Chan, jailed for forging her will
- The one-time feng shui master is serving 12 years at Stanley Prison after forging a will to get his hands on Wang’s HK$83 billion fortune
- The filing records made available do not disclose the amount of alleged debt that prompted the Chinachem Charitable Foundation’s action
