Peter Chan, who forged a will in a bid to claim late tycoon Nina Wang’s billions, is the subject of a bankruptcy claim by her charitable foundation. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Late tycoon Nina Wang’s charitable foundation files bankruptcy petition against former ‘lover’ Peter Chan, jailed for forging her will

  • The one-time feng shui master is serving 12 years at Stanley Prison after forging a will to get his hands on Wang’s HK$83 billion fortune
  • The filing records made available do not disclose the amount of alleged debt that prompted the Chinachem Charitable Foundation’s action

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 2:46pm, 28 Sep, 2020

