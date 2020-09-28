Security camera footage shows three figures throwing petrol bombs at Kwai Chung Police Station on January 29. Photo: HandoutSecurity camera footage shows three figures throwing petrol bombs at Kwai Chung Police Station on January 29. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong teen jailed for nearly four years over police station petrol bomb attack

  • Kelvin Chan gets 46 months behind bars for Kwai Chung incident in January
  • District Court judge says 18-year-old’s mental health issues could not mitigate his culpability

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:41pm, 28 Sep, 2020

