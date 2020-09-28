The case was heard at Fanling Court. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong teen sent to juvenile home over blackmailing, attacking and forcing girl, 11, to take nude photos
- Teen, aged 13, was part of gang of 10 young people who bullied the girl over several weeks and forced her to give them money
- Four others pleaded guilty earlier, allowing them to keep their criminal records clear, with the remaining five still to be tried
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The case was heard at Fanling Court. Photo: Winson Wong