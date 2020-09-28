A young Hongkonger checks out the ‘Lady Liberty’ protester statue in Chickeeduck’s K11 Musea store in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Dickson LeeA young Hongkonger checks out the ‘Lady Liberty’ protester statue in Chickeeduck’s K11 Musea store in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s K11 Musea becomes latest mall to sue children’s clothing chain Chickeeduck over ‘Lady Liberty’ protest display

  • Four separate landlords have now demanded the displays honouring the anti-government protest movement be removed from stores
  • Decrying ‘political suppression’, chain founder Herbert Chow says he next plans to show videos of police allegedly using excessive force

Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:05pm, 28 Sep, 2020

