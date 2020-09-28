Riot police with shotguns form a defensive line in Tuen Mun during a mass rally on October 1 last year. Photo: Xiaomei ChenRiot police with shotguns form a defensive line in Tuen Mun during a mass rally on October 1 last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong police double officer deployment to 6,000 for National Day, citing threats to officers and calls for violence

  • Force anticipates chaos on Thursday despite banning request for march by opposition group
  • Deployment is the largest in six months and officers will continue with strategy of quick and early intervention to prevent gatherings

Updated: 10:01pm, 28 Sep, 2020

