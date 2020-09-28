The Court of Final Appeal reiterated the importance of procedural fairness in the elections process in a ruling on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s top court reiterates need for electoral officials to uphold procedural fairness in ruling on ousted lawmaker’s appeal application
- Court rejects appellants’ argument that the disqualified candidate would have been barred anyway
- The irregularity in deciding to summarily throw out the candidacy went to the heart of process’ integrity, regardless of the outcome
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The Court of Final Appeal reiterated the importance of procedural fairness in the elections process in a ruling on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang