The Court of Final Appeal reiterated the importance of procedural fairness in the elections process in a ruling on Monday. Photo: Sam TsangThe Court of Final Appeal reiterated the importance of procedural fairness in the elections process in a ruling on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Court of Final Appeal reiterated the importance of procedural fairness in the elections process in a ruling on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s top court reiterates need for electoral officials to uphold procedural fairness in ruling on ousted lawmaker’s appeal application

  • Court rejects appellants’ argument that the disqualified candidate would have been barred anyway
  • The irregularity in deciding to summarily throw out the candidacy went to the heart of process’ integrity, regardless of the outcome

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:01pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Court of Final Appeal reiterated the importance of procedural fairness in the elections process in a ruling on Monday. Photo: Sam TsangThe Court of Final Appeal reiterated the importance of procedural fairness in the elections process in a ruling on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Court of Final Appeal reiterated the importance of procedural fairness in the elections process in a ruling on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE