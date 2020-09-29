Social worker Jackie Chen said she had never expected to face such a serious charge. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong protests: riot-accused social worker goes free as judge rules she has no case to answer
- Jackie Chen, 42, was accused of rioting by calling for police to calm down during violent clashes in Wan Chai in August last year
- Judge says defendant’s speech and conduct were not enough to constitute unlawful assembly, let alone rioting
Topic | Hong Kong courts
