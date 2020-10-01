Hong Kong customs officers seized some 15kg of liquid cocaine at the airport on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei ChenHong Kong customs officers seized some 15kg of liquid cocaine at the airport on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs officers seized some 15kg of liquid cocaine at the airport on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seizes 15kg of liquid cocaine hidden in wine bottles at airport

  • The value of the drugs, some HK$25million, would make the bust the third-largest this year
  • A woman who had travelled to the city from Sao Paulo was arrested in connection with the seizure

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 6:48pm, 1 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong customs officers seized some 15kg of liquid cocaine at the airport on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei ChenHong Kong customs officers seized some 15kg of liquid cocaine at the airport on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs officers seized some 15kg of liquid cocaine at the airport on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE