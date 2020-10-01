The partially submerged HK Electric Lamma IV ferry after the collision. Photo: Reuters
Families of victims in Hong Kong ferry disaster ‘still waiting for justice’ eight years later
- Government has yet to fulfil promise to release full internal report into the collision, they say
- With police investigation ongoing, relatives cannot obtain death certificates for their deceased loved ones
Topic | Lamma ferry crash
The partially submerged HK Electric Lamma IV ferry after the collision. Photo: Reuters