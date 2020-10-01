Commission of Police Chris Tang has said the coronavirus and the national security law had contributed to calm in the city. Photo: Sam TsangCommission of Police Chris Tang has said the coronavirus and the national security law had contributed to calm in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Commission of Police Chris Tang has said the coronavirus and the national security law had contributed to calm in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police chief says pandemic measures, national security law contributed to calmer atmosphere in city

  • Since the national security law was introduced, ‘we have seen the social atmosphere change’, says police chief Chris Tang
  • Chief goes on to call for the cultivation of a more ‘law-abiding culture’

Zoe Low
Updated: 11:06pm, 1 Oct, 2020

