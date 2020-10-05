Several street fires were lit during an anti-government protest in Mong Kok on February 29. Photo: Felix WongSeveral street fires were lit during an anti-government protest in Mong Kok on February 29. Photo: Felix Wong
Tourist who helped fuel rubbish bin fire at Hong Kong protest jailed for 4 months

  • Dutchman told magistrate he threw paper onto the fire to mark his disapproval with Beijing
  • Arson offence committed at an anti-government protest in Mong Kok earlier this year

Updated: 3:22pm, 5 Oct, 2020

