Several street fires were lit during an anti-government protest in Mong Kok on February 29. Photo: Felix Wong
Tourist who helped fuel rubbish bin fire at Hong Kong protest jailed for 4 months
- Dutchman told magistrate he threw paper onto the fire to mark his disapproval with Beijing
- Arson offence committed at an anti-government protest in Mong Kok earlier this year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Several street fires were lit during an anti-government protest in Mong Kok on February 29. Photo: Felix Wong