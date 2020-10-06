Mr Justice Patrick Hodge, deputy president of the UK’s Supreme Court, was appointed to Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal on Monday. Photo: Handout
National security law: ‘No linkage’ between appointment of Scottish judge to Hong Kong’s top court and Australian’s early exit, Carrie Lam says
- The recommendation process could not even have been completed in the short span following Justice Spigelman’s resignation, chief executive says
- The jurist’s departure two years ahead of schedule over issues tied to security law prompted concerns over the city’s ongoing judicial independence
