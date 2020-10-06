Blood stains can be seen at the site of a brawl that erupted in Tsim Sha Tsui after triad members were asked to leave a bar at midnight. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong social-distancing: bar employee killed as midnight closure sparks wild brawl between triad gangs in Tsim Sha Tsui
- The fight, which left three other bar staff injured, erupted just before 1am when members of the Wo Shing Wo triad refused to leave
- Allegedly now controlled by a gang associated with the 14K faction, the pub on Austin Road is located just 300 metres from a police station
Topic | Crime
