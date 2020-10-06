The area outside the Court of Final Appeal that was splashed with paint. Photo: Dickson LeeThe area outside the Court of Final Appeal that was splashed with paint. Photo: Dickson Lee
The area outside the Court of Final Appeal that was splashed with paint. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong top court vandalised with paint splatter at base of pillar

  • Man threw purple paint on ground outside Court of Final Appeal Building in Central and fled, according to security guard
  • The complex is a city monument steeped in history, and served as the final appeal court only in 2015

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 8:44pm, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The area outside the Court of Final Appeal that was splashed with paint. Photo: Dickson LeeThe area outside the Court of Final Appeal that was splashed with paint. Photo: Dickson Lee
The area outside the Court of Final Appeal that was splashed with paint. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE