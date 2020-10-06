Consumers pick up free tubs of Hoi Tin Tong herbal jelly back in 2014. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong herbal products chain Hoi Tin Tong sues former shareholder for HK$130 million over news report claims of mould on turtle jelly
- Lawyers for Hoi Tin Tong accused Choy Kwok-keung of coordinating and staging a news report in 2013 to injure the company famous for its turtle jelly
- Video in the article shows woman rinsing multiple tubs of black jelly in tap water and wiping them with a sponge
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Consumers pick up free tubs of Hoi Tin Tong herbal jelly back in 2014. Photo: SCMP