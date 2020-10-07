A HK$2.3 billion calligraphy scroll by Mao Zedong was torn into two pieces after being resold for HK$500 to a man who believed it a counterfeit. Photo: HandoutA HK$2.3 billion calligraphy scroll by Mao Zedong was torn into two pieces after being resold for HK$500 to a man who believed it a counterfeit. Photo: Handout
HK$2.3 billion Mao Zedong calligraphy stolen from collector’s Hong Kong flat torn in half by unwitting buyer: sources

  • A police insider said the buyer of the stolen artwork paid just HK$500 for the piece and believed it was a counterfeit
  • Meanwhile, one of three burglars involved in the heist has been arrested along with a friend after a raid on a Yau Ma Tei residence

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:17pm, 7 Oct, 2020

