A HK$2.3 billion calligraphy scroll by Mao Zedong was torn into two pieces after being resold for HK$500 to a man who believed it a counterfeit. Photo: Handout
HK$2.3 billion Mao Zedong calligraphy stolen from collector’s Hong Kong flat torn in half by unwitting buyer: sources
- A police insider said the buyer of the stolen artwork paid just HK$500 for the piece and believed it was a counterfeit
- Meanwhile, one of three burglars involved in the heist has been arrested along with a friend after a raid on a Yau Ma Tei residence
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
