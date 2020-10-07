The latest seizure has pushed the total value of sea-smuggling seizures this year to HK$380 million. Photo: HandoutThe latest seizure has pushed the total value of sea-smuggling seizures this year to HK$380 million. Photo: Handout
The latest seizure has pushed the total value of sea-smuggling seizures this year to HK$380 million. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs links surge in value of sea-smuggling seizures to Covid-19 travel curbs

  • More than HK$380 million worth of goods seized from maritime smugglers so far this year, a 138 per cent increase on figure covering all of 2019
  • Official says imposition of compulsory quarantine, checkpoint closures are fuelling smuggling market

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:11pm, 7 Oct, 2020

