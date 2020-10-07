A man has pleaded guilty before the High Court of dousing his wife in drain cleaner. Photo: Warton LiA man has pleaded guilty before the High Court of dousing his wife in drain cleaner. Photo: Warton Li
A man has pleaded guilty before the High Court of dousing his wife in drain cleaner. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man admits in court to dousing ex-wife with drain cleaner, leaving burns over 28 per cent of her body

  • Defendant Chow King-man told police he had carried out the attack because his ex-wife had referred to him as old and useless
  • It was actually his second attack on the woman, following an incident in which he beat her on a train platform

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:29pm, 7 Oct, 2020

