Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Turtle jelly tycoon admits in court that claim at centre of his libel suit may not have been false for all he knew

  • The herbal products magnate is suing an ex-partner for defamation over claims his employees rinsed mould off of products for sale
  • He acknowledged in court, however, that he would have no way of knowing whether they had or hadn’t

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 11:01pm, 7 Oct, 2020

Hoi Tin Tong founder Ng Yiu-ming appears at the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Jasmine Siu
