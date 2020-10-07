Police officers on Tuesday cordon off the area where a fatal triad brawl broke out over a local bar’s midnight closing time. Photo: Felix Wong
Two arrested in connection with fatal triad brawl sparked by Hong Kong bar’s midnight closure
- The suspects include a 40-year-old man and a 25-year-old female Japanese passport holder
- The brawl broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday morning after bar patrons, believed to be Wo Shing Wo triad members, refused to leave at midnight
