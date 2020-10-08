Magistrate Stanley Ho was accused of being biased towards anti-government protesters. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong magistrate accused of protest bias cleared after facing multiple complaints, as judiciary says it will publish lower court decision summaries online
- Stanley Ho faced multiple complaints over his rulings in eight cases, but they were dismissed in six of those
- Two cases remain to be decided with Department of Justice challenging sentences handed down
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Magistrate Stanley Ho was accused of being biased towards anti-government protesters. Photo: Felix Wong