Kwong Sing-yu plans to turn over a new leaf away from politics. Photo: FacebookKwong Sing-yu plans to turn over a new leaf away from politics. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man admits slashing reporter and passer-by after charging towards anti-government protesters

  • Kwong Sing-yu, 27, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and wounding over attack in June and was told prison term was inevitable
  • The former DAB community worker also admitted being in possession of a Part I poison over Viagra tablets that were later found among his belongings

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:10pm, 8 Oct, 2020

