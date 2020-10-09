A Hong Kong telecoms worker was found guilty of doxxing a police inspector’s father on Friday. Photo: ShutterstockA Hong Kong telecoms worker was found guilty of doxxing a police inspector’s father on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
A Hong Kong telecoms worker was found guilty of doxxing a police inspector’s father on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: telecoms worker earns city’s first criminal conviction for doxxing during anti-government unrest

  • Chan King-hei, 33, found guilty of sharing information about police inspector’s father online after using job to cull data of 29 individuals
  • Court hears those targeted by former Hong Kong Telecommunications employee included 20 police officers and six of their family members

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 1:17pm, 9 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong telecoms worker was found guilty of doxxing a police inspector’s father on Friday. Photo: ShutterstockA Hong Kong telecoms worker was found guilty of doxxing a police inspector’s father on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
A Hong Kong telecoms worker was found guilty of doxxing a police inspector’s father on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE