A Hong Kong telecoms worker was found guilty of doxxing a police inspector’s father on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong protests: telecoms worker earns city’s first criminal conviction for doxxing during anti-government unrest
- Chan King-hei, 33, found guilty of sharing information about police inspector’s father online after using job to cull data of 29 individuals
- Court hears those targeted by former Hong Kong Telecommunications employee included 20 police officers and six of their family members
