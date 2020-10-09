Hong Kong customs confiscated HK$35 million worth of gold bars at two border checkpoints over the course of a four-week operation. Photo: SCMPHong Kong customs confiscated HK$35 million worth of gold bars at two border checkpoints over the course of a four-week operation. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong customs confiscated HK$35 million worth of gold bars at two border checkpoints over the course of a four-week operation. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘Operation Melter’ credited with seizing HK$35 million in gold bars during smuggling crackdown on Hong Kong-mainland border

  • The four-week customs crackdown saw 71 bars seized from the cabs of trucks as well as the tailor-made waistbands and pockets of drivers
  • Officials are now looking into whether the smuggling was driven by the need to launder money earned in mainland criminal operations

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:31pm, 9 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong customs confiscated HK$35 million worth of gold bars at two border checkpoints over the course of a four-week operation. Photo: SCMPHong Kong customs confiscated HK$35 million worth of gold bars at two border checkpoints over the course of a four-week operation. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong customs confiscated HK$35 million worth of gold bars at two border checkpoints over the course of a four-week operation. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE