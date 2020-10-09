Investigators at the scene of a 2017 murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong court rules husband who murdered his wife before killing himself cannot benefit in her estate
- Ordinarily the man’s estate would have been entitled to the woman’s, given that she died without a will
- However, a judge ruled that given the particular circumstances of her death, such a move would not be appropriate
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Investigators at the scene of a 2017 murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Sam Tsang