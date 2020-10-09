Cadets undergo training at Police College in Wong Chuk Hang. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police recruit arrested and kicked out of force for allegedly taking part in rallies, possessing weapons
- Raid on constable’s flat uncovers extendable baton, four imitation firearms and tactical vest, among other items
- Force admits to difficulty in finding suitable hires, with only 766 recruits added to the ranks between April last year and February
