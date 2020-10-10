Police have arrested nine members of a smuggling gang believed to have helped 12 Hong Kong fugitives in their attempt to flee to Taiwan. Photo: Weibo
breaking | Hong Kong police arrest smuggling gang on suspicion of helping 12 fugitives try to flee to Taiwan by speedboat
- Nine members of local group taken into custody on Saturday morning
- Fugitives were stopped in Chinese waters on August 23 and are being held on the mainland
Topic | Hong Kong protests
