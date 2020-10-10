Commissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming (centre) with members of the ‘Black Panther’ Regional Response Team. Photo: Nora TamCommissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming (centre) with members of the ‘Black Panther’ Regional Response Team. Photo: Nora Tam
Commissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming (centre) with members of the ‘Black Panther’ Regional Response Team. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

exclusive | ‘Black Panthers’ get weapons upgrade, as Hong Kong prison chief guards against threat of more radicals among inmates

  • Elite unit goes hi-tech with rapid-fire riot gun and expanding shields now among arsenal
  • Commissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming preparing for ‘the worst riots possible’

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:23pm, 10 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Commissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming (centre) with members of the ‘Black Panther’ Regional Response Team. Photo: Nora TamCommissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming (centre) with members of the ‘Black Panther’ Regional Response Team. Photo: Nora Tam
Commissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming (centre) with members of the ‘Black Panther’ Regional Response Team. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE