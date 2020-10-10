The victim was shot at close range but made it to hospital. Photo: HandoutThe victim was shot at close range but made it to hospital. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong triad boss arrested over hit on faction leader in ‘meat smuggling business dispute’

  • Suspect, 49, is a former No 1 boss of Wo Shing Wo triad society and goes by the nickname ‘ETB’ in underworld circles
  • Victim, 45, managed to drive for 1km to hospital after being shot at close range by hitman on motorcycle

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung

Updated: 11:32pm, 10 Oct, 2020

