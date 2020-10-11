Police officers escort a suspect to the scene of a fatal brawl at an Austin Road pub on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police arrest two more over triad-related Tsim Sha Tsui bar brawl that left one dead
- Each of the suspects was charged with one count of murder and one count of wounding
- The fight in the mezzanine-level bar prompted a series of police raids on drinking establishments over the weekend
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
