Police officers escort a suspect to the scene of a fatal brawl at an Austin Road pub on Sunday. Photo: Sam TsangPolice officers escort a suspect to the scene of a fatal brawl at an Austin Road pub on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police officers escort a suspect to the scene of a fatal brawl at an Austin Road pub on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest two more over triad-related Tsim Sha Tsui bar brawl that left one dead

  • Each of the suspects was charged with one count of murder and one count of wounding
  • The fight in the mezzanine-level bar prompted a series of police raids on drinking establishments over the weekend

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 8:48pm, 11 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers escort a suspect to the scene of a fatal brawl at an Austin Road pub on Sunday. Photo: Sam TsangPolice officers escort a suspect to the scene of a fatal brawl at an Austin Road pub on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police officers escort a suspect to the scene of a fatal brawl at an Austin Road pub on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE