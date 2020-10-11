Police arrested the 37-year-old man in Ngau Tau Kok on Friday morning. Photo: Warton LiPolice arrested the 37-year-old man in Ngau Tau Kok on Friday morning. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong teacher accused of luring underage girls into taking indecent selfies in exchange for online game weapons

  • Mother of eight-year-old girl alerted police after finding the indecent photos on her daughter’s phone, police say
  • The primary school teacher is suspected of convincing seven young girls to supply such pictures over a two-year period

Danny Mok
Updated: 11:49pm, 11 Oct, 2020

