Chung Suet-ying (rear) is escorted to Fanling Court to be charged with one count of possession of arms or ammunition without a licence on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong woman hit with weapons charge over suspected involvement in shooting incident last year
- The woman, a former assistant to two ousted lawmakers, stands accused of possessing a rifle and a pistol, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition
- Her case is allegedly linked to an incident last December in which a man fired a live round at police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chung Suet-ying (rear) is escorted to Fanling Court to be charged with one count of possession of arms or ammunition without a licence on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng