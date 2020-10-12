HKU student To Kai-wa appears at the District Court for a hearing on Monday. Photo: Winson WongHKU student To Kai-wa appears at the District Court for a hearing on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
HKU student To Kai-wa appears at the District Court for a hearing on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: student biting off part of policeman’s finger while being subdued ‘not a reflex action’

  • Prosecution cites a psychiatrist’s assessment in maintaining that the bite was deliberate
  • The incident in question took place during clashes between police and protesters at a Sha Tin shopping centre last year

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 4:15pm, 12 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
HKU student To Kai-wa appears at the District Court for a hearing on Monday. Photo: Winson WongHKU student To Kai-wa appears at the District Court for a hearing on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
HKU student To Kai-wa appears at the District Court for a hearing on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE