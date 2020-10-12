HKU student To Kai-wa appears at the District Court for a hearing on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: student biting off part of policeman’s finger while being subdued ‘not a reflex action’
- Prosecution cites a psychiatrist’s assessment in maintaining that the bite was deliberate
- The incident in question took place during clashes between police and protesters at a Sha Tin shopping centre last year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
HKU student To Kai-wa appears at the District Court for a hearing on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong