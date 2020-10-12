Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves Hong Kong’s Pik Uk Correctional Institution with Anglican pastor Peter Koon by his side in October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFEMurder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves Hong Kong’s Pik Uk Correctional Institution with Anglican pastor Peter Koon by his side in October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves Hong Kong’s Pik Uk Correctional Institution with Anglican pastor Peter Koon by his side in October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Lawyers for Hong Kong murder suspect who sparked extradition crisis say they have contacted Taiwan police, prosecutors on surrender

  • Victim’s mother, meanwhile, says she will not offer mitigating testimony for Chan Tong-kai if he has not boarded a flight by October 23
  • The 22-year-old was released nearly a year ago after a money-laundering case

Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 8:12pm, 12 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves Hong Kong’s Pik Uk Correctional Institution with Anglican pastor Peter Koon by his side in October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFEMurder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves Hong Kong’s Pik Uk Correctional Institution with Anglican pastor Peter Koon by his side in October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves Hong Kong’s Pik Uk Correctional Institution with Anglican pastor Peter Koon by his side in October 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE