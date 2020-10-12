A Hong Kong schoolteacher accused of convincing underage girls to send him nude photos saw his bid for bail rejected on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
No bail for Hong Kong schoolteacher accused of luring underage girls to send nude photos of themselves
- Magistrates’ Court hears the 37-year-old primary schoolteacher had more than 20 photos containing nude images of minors on his phone and laptop
- If found guilty of current single count, he faces 10 years in prison and a HK$3,000,000 fine, but more charges could be forthcoming
