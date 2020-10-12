The District Court in Wan Chai Law Courts building in Hong Kong. Photo: Warton LiThe District Court in Wan Chai Law Courts building in Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong housewife jailed for three years for operating ‘large-scale and evil’ sex syndicate out of Mid-Levels flat for nine years

  • Domestic worker Jo-an Evera Palpal-Latoc, 42, received a shorter term of seven months, for assisting Heidi Wong in running the escort service
  • Judge Amanda Woodcock says the number of women involved ‘must have been significant’ as she found 25 prostitutes’ names in the first three months of 2012

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:39pm, 12 Oct, 2020

