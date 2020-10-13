Hong Kong police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of using nude photos to blackmail his ex-girlfriend. Photo: Warton LiHong Kong police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of using nude photos to blackmail his ex-girlfriend. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of using nude photos to blackmail his ex-girlfriend. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing ex-girlfriend in HK$60,000 ‘sextortion’ bid

  • Police say they made the arrest after a 41-year-old woman filed a complaint saying nude photos were being used as leverage to blackmail her
  • So-called sextortion cases are on the rise in Hong Kong, up 130 per cent in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period last year

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:41pm, 13 Oct, 2020

