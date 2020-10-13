Hong Kong police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of using nude photos to blackmail his ex-girlfriend. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing ex-girlfriend in HK$60,000 ‘sextortion’ bid
- Police say they made the arrest after a 41-year-old woman filed a complaint saying nude photos were being used as leverage to blackmail her
- So-called sextortion cases are on the rise in Hong Kong, up 130 per cent in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period last year
Topic | Crime
