The 12 fugitives are being held at the Yantian district detention centre in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong fugitives held in mainland China unlikely to learn their fate for months, lawyer says
- Twelve were arrested in August while trying to flee to Taiwan and have been charged with crossing the border illegally
- Human rights lawyer expects verdict to come around New Year’s Day or at Lunar New Year at the earliest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
