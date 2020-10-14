Hong Kong police are still searching for a motive for the attack. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong police are still searching for a motive for the attack. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police are still searching for a motive for the attack. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seeking gang of four after minibus smashed up in daylight attack

  • Vehicle’s windscreen and windows all smashed in early morning incident outside a public housing estate in Sam Shing Street, Tuen Mun
  • According to a source, the group did not say a word or issue any warning to the driver before the attack

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:45pm, 14 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police are still searching for a motive for the attack. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong police are still searching for a motive for the attack. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police are still searching for a motive for the attack. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE