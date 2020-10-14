Hong Kong police are still searching for a motive for the attack. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police seeking gang of four after minibus smashed up in daylight attack
- Vehicle’s windscreen and windows all smashed in early morning incident outside a public housing estate in Sam Shing Street, Tuen Mun
- According to a source, the group did not say a word or issue any warning to the driver before the attack
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong police are still searching for a motive for the attack. Photo: K. Y. Cheng