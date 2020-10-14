The accident took place when the bus was making a left turn from Nathan Road onto Argyle Street in Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP
Tourist who lost a leg in 2017 traffic accident sues Hong Kong bus driver
- Huang Xiaoyi takes Citybus and its then-driver Liu Kam-wan, 49, to High Court for a personal injury claim over the accident on November 1, 2017
- Her latest medical reports reveal she was able to walk unaided with prosthesis for about 15 minutes by December 5, 2018, but with great pain
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The accident took place when the bus was making a left turn from Nathan Road onto Argyle Street in Mong Kok. Photo: SCMP