Tourist who lost a leg in 2017 traffic accident sues Hong Kong bus driver

  • Huang Xiaoyi takes Citybus and its then-driver Liu Kam-wan, 49, to High Court for a personal injury claim over the accident on November 1, 2017
  • Her latest medical reports reveal she was able to walk unaided with prosthesis for about 15 minutes by December 5, 2018, but with great pain

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:44pm, 14 Oct, 2020

