Police called the bomb squad to Wan Chai post office on Wednesday morning when employees discovered 41 mails with white powder. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police launch probe after seizing more than 90 letters containing ketamine and sugar mixture in Wan Chai post office, nearby building
- Some 41 such parcels were found in the Wan Chai post office, while another 49 were seized from postboxes in a building on Stone Nullah Lane
- Police believe the case is linked to another recent incident in which more than 50 such letters were sent to three residential blocks in Wan Chai
