Detective Sergeant Keith Leung Kai-yip leaves District Court in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police officer tells of nagging pain in fingertip bitten off during protest and later reattached

  • Detective Sergeant Keith Leung was trying to help his commander during chaotic rally at Sha Tin mall in July last year, court hears
  • Defendant To Kai-wa clamped down on officer’s fingertip and severed it, Leung says

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:45pm, 14 Oct, 2020

