Reverend Peter Koon and murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leave the Pik Uk Correctional Institution last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Reverend seeking to file visa application on behalf of Taiwan murder suspect snubbed by Taipei’s local office, source says
- Pastor Peter Koon maintains he visited the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office for ‘private matters’
- But photos show him carrying a form bearing the name of Chan Tong-kai, the murder suspect whose case sparked last year’s ill-fated extradition bill
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
