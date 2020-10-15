Police raided Jimmy Lai’s office in Millennium City in Kwun Tong on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Police raided Jimmy Lai’s office in Millennium City in Kwun Tong on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police’s national security unit raids private office of media mogul Jimmy Lai in Kwun Tong over fraud case

  • Plain-clothes officers arrived at the office in Millennium City at about 10.30am and seized boxes of documents during hour-long raid
  • Lai was not on the premises at the time, and no one was arrested

Clifford Lo and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 3:28pm, 15 Oct, 2020

