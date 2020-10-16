A haul of nearly 10 tonnes of endangered red sandalwood seized by Hong Kong customs on Thursday. Photo: Handout A haul of nearly 10 tonnes of endangered red sandalwood seized by Hong Kong customs on Thursday. Photo: Handout
A haul of nearly 10 tonnes of endangered red sandalwood seized by Hong Kong customs on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seize nearly 10 tonnes of protected timber in shipping container bound for mainland China

  • The bust, valued at some HK$6 million, was the largest of its kind so far this year, customs says
  • Red sandalwood, known as ‘red gold’ for its high value, is commonly used to make luxury furniture and carvings

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:58pm, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A haul of nearly 10 tonnes of endangered red sandalwood seized by Hong Kong customs on Thursday. Photo: Handout A haul of nearly 10 tonnes of endangered red sandalwood seized by Hong Kong customs on Thursday. Photo: Handout
A haul of nearly 10 tonnes of endangered red sandalwood seized by Hong Kong customs on Thursday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE