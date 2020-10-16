The District Court in the Wanchai Law Courts building in Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li The District Court in the Wanchai Law Courts building in Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: three admit to taking part in violent assault of mainland Chinese man last year, court hears

  • One of the trio also admits to attacking a drunk local, whom protesters mistook for a policeman when he attempted to clear a roadblock on October 5, 2019
  • District Judge Anthony Kwok will sentence them on October 28

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 5:12pm, 16 Oct, 2020

