The District Court in the Wanchai Law Courts building in Hong Kong. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: three admit to taking part in violent assault of mainland Chinese man last year, court hears
- One of the trio also admits to attacking a drunk local, whom protesters mistook for a policeman when he attempted to clear a roadblock on October 5, 2019
- District Judge Anthony Kwok will sentence them on October 28
Topic | Hong Kong protests
