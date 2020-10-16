A Hong Kong mother pleaded guilty to killing her son because she feared he would not be able to support himself without her. Photo: Warton Li A Hong Kong mother pleaded guilty to killing her son because she feared he would not be able to support himself without her. Photo: Warton Li
Suicidal Hong Kong mother pleads guilty to drugging, then strangling son to death

  • The woman, who suffers from a major depressive disorder, admitted to killing her son because she believed he would not be able to support himself without her
  • She then took rat poison and sleeping pills herself and was later found wandering the ground floor of her building

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:19pm, 16 Oct, 2020

