A Hong Kong mother pleaded guilty to killing her son because she feared he would not be able to support himself without her. Photo: Warton Li
Suicidal Hong Kong mother pleads guilty to drugging, then strangling son to death
- The woman, who suffers from a major depressive disorder, admitted to killing her son because she believed he would not be able to support himself without her
- She then took rat poison and sleeping pills herself and was later found wandering the ground floor of her building
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
A Hong Kong mother pleaded guilty to killing her son because she feared he would not be able to support himself without her. Photo: Warton Li