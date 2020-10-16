Police sources say investigation in the case is under way and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong private tutorial centre owner among six men arrested for possessing child pornography
- Preliminary investigation showed students from the tutorial centre were not the victims and the 36-year-old man involved did not teach the children
- Among other suspects, aged 25 to 38, are a computer technician, an assistant shop manager and a construction worker
Topic | Crime
Police sources say investigation in the case is under way and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li