Police sources say investigation in the case is under way and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li Police sources say investigation in the case is under way and further arrests are possible. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong private tutorial centre owner among six men arrested for possessing child pornography

  • Preliminary investigation showed students from the tutorial centre were not the victims and the 36-year-old man involved did not teach the children
  • Among other suspects, aged 25 to 38, are a computer technician, an assistant shop manager and a construction worker

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:23pm, 16 Oct, 2020

